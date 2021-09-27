Bargain Shares: Profit from the energy crisis

The ongoing energy crisis that is wreaking havoc across Europe brings into sharp focus the political debate about national energy security. Gazprom’s decision to reduce gas supplies through the Nordstream pipeline may have been a key catalyst for the spike in natural gas prices, but it’s not the long-term cause.

Both governments and consumers are waking up to the unpalatable truth that green energy may save the planet, but it comes at a price if the switch from fossil fuels is badly managed. In the UK, lowering our reliance on coal for electricity generation (from 22.3 per cent to 1.6 per cent since 2015), coupled with the two-thirds decline in domestic natural gas production since 2000, has left the country badly exposed to fluctuations in international energy markets. Moreover, even though half of our gas consumption is now reliant on imports, the country's strategic storage capacity is miniscule. The same is true of battery storage capacity which needs to be dramatically ramped up if intermittent wind power is to be relied upon securely.

In the meantime, the surge in energy prices could be game-changing for Jersey Oil & Gas, a constituent of my market beating 2019 Bargain Shares portfolio.