Bargain shares: An African adventure

Chariot signs a memorandum of understanding for a 10GW potential green hydrogen project in Mauritania, Project Nour.

Appraisal drilling at Anchois gas development, offshore Morocco, to commence in December.

Directors in discussions with partners to join the project and provide extended support and capital post-appraisal well.

Aim-traded African focused transitional energy group Chariot (CHAR: 6.5p) is poised to deliver positive news flow on multiple fronts, all of which have potential to be material share price catalysts.

Firstly, the group has just signed a memorandum of understanding for a 10GW potential green hydrogen project in Mauritania, Project Nour, which has exclusivity over a 14,400 km2 onshore and offshore area to carry out pre-feasibility and feasibility studies. The aim is to generate electricity from solar and wind resources for use in electrolysis to split water and produce green hydrogen and oxygen.