Bargain shares: An African adventure

- Chariot signs a memorandum of understanding for a 10GW potential green hydrogen project in Mauritania, Project Nour.
- Appraisal drilling at Anchois gas development, offshore Morocco, to commence in December.
- Directors in discussions with partners to join the project and provide extended support and capital post-appraisal well.
Aim-traded African focused transitional energy group Chariot (CHAR: 6.5p) is poised to deliver positive news flow on multiple fronts, all of which have potential to be material share price catalysts.
Firstly, the group has just signed a memorandum of understanding for a 10GW potential green hydrogen project in Mauritania, Project Nour, which has exclusivity over a 14,400 km2 onshore and offshore area to carry out pre-feasibility and feasibility studies. The aim is to generate electricity from solar and wind resources for use in electrolysis to split water and produce green hydrogen and oxygen.