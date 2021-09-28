Dial into a lowly rated tech stock

First half adjusted cash profit rises 141 per cent to US$1.66m on 51 per cent higher revenue of US$3.46m.

100 per cent of revenue either recurring or repeat business.

Adjusted EPS of 1.6c (loss of 0.6c in first half of 2020).

Revenue visibility of US$7.2m for full-year.

Pipeline of $18m, of which US$5m is from existing customers.

Net cash of US$2.8m at 31 August 2021.

Aim-traded Pelatro (PTRO:39.5p), a company that makes its money by providing 19 large telecoms operators with precision marketing software, has delivered a step change in profitability and completed its move to an annual recurring revenue (ARR) model. This materially de-risks the investment case and means investors are far more likely to attribute a higher valuation to its growing income stream.

Pelatro uses 'big data' analytics (artificial intelligence, machine learning and other analytical techniques) to reveal patterns, trends, associations and behavioural traits of telecom subscribers. These insights enable mobile telecom operators to monetise their data, boost average revenue per user and their share of subscriber spend while also reducing churn rates.