4 small-caps on steroids

Disappointing performance for small-caps on steroids during the "dash for trash"

Rollercoaster first three years.

Four small-caps on steroids for the next 12 months

The past 12 months should have been a time for my Small Caps on Steroids screen to shine. That’s because the screen focuses very much on the trashier end of the small-cap value spectrum.

It was these types of companies that saw their shares rocket most when vaccine breakthroughs were announced last November. The news sparked a so-called “dash for trash”. This is a common phenomenon when economic storm clouds begin to clear and investors anticipate a recovery. The weakest companies with shares at near-death valuations tend to benefit the most as they’re rapidly rerated to reflect expectations that they may live another day after all.