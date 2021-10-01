High-growth play on decarbonisation, battery storage and data centres

First-half adjusted pre-tax profit increases from break-even to £1.3m

Robust order book, order intake and trading above market estimates

Disposal of underperforming Tasman drilling tools business will make group a pure play on high growth load banks and transformers

Analysts have pushed through their third earnings upgrade for Northbridge Industrial Services (NBI:171p) after the industrial services and rental group more than quadrupled first-half operating profit to £1.6m on 22 per cent higher revenue of £19.5m.

The key driver has been Burton upon Trent-based Crestchic, a company that manufactures, sells and rents load banks and transformers to domestic and international customers. Products are primarily used for the commissioning, testing and maintenance of independent, off-grid power sources and, increasingly, for grid stabilisation, as ageing national infrastructures face the twin challenges of integrating renewable energy generation and the environmental issues posed by global warming. Specifically, Crestchic’s products assure reliability for generators and distributors of power, for industries critically dependent on back-up power to ensure business continuity in the event of a failure of their primary power supply.