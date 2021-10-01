/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

High-growth play on decarbonisation, battery storage and data centres

A small-cap company has pushed through its third profit upgrade in as many months and is set to recycle cash from a non-core disposal into its high-growth load banks and transformers business
High-growth play on decarbonisation, battery storage and data centres
October 1, 2021
  • First-half adjusted pre-tax profit increases from break-even to £1.3m
  • Robust order book, order intake and trading above market estimates
  • Disposal of underperforming Tasman drilling tools business will make group a pure play on high growth load banks and transformers

Analysts have pushed through their third earnings upgrade for Northbridge Industrial Services (NBI:171p) after the industrial services and rental group more than quadrupled first-half operating profit to £1.6m on 22 per cent higher revenue of £19.5m.

The key driver has been Burton upon Trent-based Crestchic, a company that manufactures, sells and rents load banks and transformers to domestic and international customers. Products are primarily used for the commissioning, testing and maintenance of independent, off-grid power sources and, increasingly, for grid stabilisation, as ageing national infrastructures face the twin challenges of integrating renewable energy generation and the environmental issues posed by global warming. Specifically, Crestchic’s products assure reliability for generators and distributors of power, for industries critically dependent on back-up power to ensure business continuity in the event of a failure of their primary power supply.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data