How do we minimise our IHT risk?

This couple currently lives off a pension and income from a portfolio of shares

They wish to pass on wealth over time – including gifting half of their property to children in five years' time

They are wary of tax liabilities, and potential care costs

Andrew and Suzanne are 75 and 71, respectively. They have around £1.1m across a Sipp, Isas and dealing accounts, with an additional £100,000 in cash. Their house is worth £800,000 and Suzanne has a pension that pays out around £20,000 a year. They both intend to start taking their state pensions in four to five years, when their expected combined value should be around £35,000 a year. They have no mortgage or other debt.