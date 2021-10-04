Bargain Shares: TMT Investment’s offer worth backing

US$18.5m placing and US$1.5m subscription offer at 850¢.

Depositphotos and PandaDoc transactions result in 30 per cent plus revaluation uplifts.

and transactions result in 30 per cent plus revaluation uplifts. TMT’s management and shareholders forming part of Concert Party subscribe for 598,799 shares in offer.

TMT Investments (TMT:895¢), a venture capital company that invests in high-growth, internet-based companies, is raising US$18.5m through a conditional placing and US$1.5m through a PrimaryBid.com subscription offer at 850¢ a share. The announcement was made as the market closed on Friday, 1 October and the PrimaryBid offer is open until 12pm today. It’s worth buying into.

In the first six months of 2021, TMT reported a 23 per cent rise in net asset value (NAV) from $177.9m to $218.6m (749¢ a share), buoyed by gains on two its largest holdings: global ride-hailing and food delivery company Bolt ($30m valuation uplift to $66.2m on TMT’s 1.42 per cent stake), and proposal automation and contract management software provider PandaDoc ($10.4m uplift to $14m on TMT’s 1.32 per cent). TMT has subsequently sold 11 per cent of its interest in Pandadoc for US$2m, implying a fair value uplift of 30 per cent.