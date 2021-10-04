Bargain Shares: TMT Investment’s offer worth backing

- US$18.5m placing and US$1.5m subscription offer at 850¢.
- Depositphotos and PandaDoc transactions result in 30 per cent plus revaluation uplifts.
- TMT’s management and shareholders forming part of Concert Party subscribe for 598,799 shares in offer.
TMT Investments (TMT:895¢), a venture capital company that invests in high-growth, internet-based companies, is raising US$18.5m through a conditional placing and US$1.5m through a PrimaryBid.com subscription offer at 850¢ a share. The announcement was made as the market closed on Friday, 1 October and the PrimaryBid offer is open until 12pm today. It’s worth buying into.
In the first six months of 2021, TMT reported a 23 per cent rise in net asset value (NAV) from $177.9m to $218.6m (749¢ a share), buoyed by gains on two its largest holdings: global ride-hailing and food delivery company Bolt ($30m valuation uplift to $66.2m on TMT’s 1.42 per cent stake), and proposal automation and contract management software provider PandaDoc ($10.4m uplift to $14m on TMT’s 1.32 per cent). TMT has subsequently sold 11 per cent of its interest in Pandadoc for US$2m, implying a fair value uplift of 30 per cent.