6 hot Best of British shares

Nervousness is rising about the outlook for the UK's post-lockdown recovery

That could provide a buying opportunity in domestically focused companies

6 Best of British shares

It’s that time of year when the stock screen column indulges in a bit of home bias. My Best of British screen looks for shares in quality companies that generate three-quarters of their revenues from these fair shores and have been displaying good, recent share price momentum.

I first ran my Best of British screen in reaction to a bout of pessimism about the UK’s economic prospects as the country struggled back from the great financial crisis. Once again, the country is struggling back from a major economic shock: lockdown.