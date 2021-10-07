Uncovering hidden value

Exscientia’s IPO values Frontier IP’s stake at £25.3m, or 45 per cent of its own market capitalisation

Pro-forma NAV per share of 91p up 60 per cent on last valuation and that excludes any other investee company valuation uplifts.

Portfolio companies Pulsiv Solar and CamGraPhIC making operational progress and raise new money at premium pre-money valuations.

Amid the stock market volatility in recent weeks, UK investors have overlooked a major portfolio announcement from Frontier IP (FIPP:103p), a £57m market capitalisation investment company that provides a range of commercialisation services to university spin-outs in return for ‘free equity’ stakes.

That’s because Frontier’s largest portfolio company, Exscientia (EXAI:NSQ), a clinical-stage pharma technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to design new drugs, has just listed its shares, at $22, on Nasdaq in an IPO that raised $304m for the company and valued it at $2.6bn. Frontier IP owns 1.565m of the 117.9m American Depository Receipts in issue, giving it a 1.3 per cent stake worth $34.9m (£25.3m). The stake was only held in Frontier’s accounts at £6.3m (11.4p a share) at 31 December 2020, so there is a marked-to-market gain of £19m (34.5p a share) to add to Frontier IP’s last reported net asset value (NAV) of £31.2m (56.7p a share). Effectively, pro-forma NAV per share is around 91p and this excludes any gains made on other portfolio companies since the start of 2021.