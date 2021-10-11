How do I invest my £200,000 Cash Isa?

Alok is 67, and has been investing for 23 years. He is fully retired and receives £36,000 a year from state and defined benefit (DB) pensions. His wife still works for a salary of £70,000, and receives a pension of £38,000.

Reader Portfolio Alok 67 Description Isa, Sipp and trading account, DB pensions, home and rental property among other assets Objectives Achieve 5 to 8 per cent growth a year for the next five years, build up Sipp, and withdraw money when needed Portfolio type Investing for growth

The couple have around £784,000 in Isas, while Alok has roughly £108,000 in a Sipp, with his wife's Sipp having around £26,000. They also have a trading account with around £35,000 and a variety of other assets. The couple have a home worth £850,000 with no mortgage, a rental property worth £550,000 with no mortgage that brings in rental income of £10,000 a year after expenses, as well as premium bonds, index-linked NS&I bonds, cash, a venture capital trust (VCT) and a life insurance policy.