Bargain shares: funded for bumper returns

A litigation finance provider that helps third parties to pursue and recover funds from legal claims has raised $200m on the first close of its second third-party fund
October 15, 2021
  • First $150m third-party fund 91 per cent invested
  • Second third-party fund raised $200m at first close and has $300m target at final close
  • Litigation Capital Management will co-invest alongside fund

Litigation Capital Management (LIT:120p), a provider of litigation financing that enables third parties to pursue and recover funds from legal claims, has announced the first close of its second third-party fund, LCM Global Alternative Returns Fund II.

The fund raised $200m on first close and a further $100m is expected to be raised in the coming months to boost the group’s third-party assets under management (AUM) to $450m. The new fund has a six-year term and will target global dispute finance investments including corporate portfolio transactions.

