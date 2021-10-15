Should my children avoid student debt or invest?

James's children want to keep their Isas and CTFs invested to save for properties rather than pay for university upfront This could make sense as you only pay back student debt if you earn enough

The children should aim to keep the investments in their accounts simple and low cost

Reader Portfolio James's children 18 and 16 Description Isas and CTF invested in funds Objectives Save up for deposits to buy home, buy farm, earn high salary, manage investments. Portfolio type Investing for children

James has two children aged 18 and one aged 16. The two older ones each have a Child Trust Fund (CTF) which has recently matured so should have become an individual savings account (Isa). The two accounts have the same holdings and values. The 16 year old also has a CTF.