FTSE oil majors have momentum

Investors' Chronicle Alpha momentum screen highlights oil majors

Instability in energy narratives could cause volatility in share prices going forward

Fighting climate change is supposed to be front and centre of the political agenda at the turn of November when Glasgow hosts the COP 26 climate conference, but the energy crisis has given sharp rise to a conflicting narrative. Shortages of natural gas in Europe and China’s power stations running close to empty has reminded us how dependent on fossil fuels we still are.

Curbing emissions hasn’t become less important, but the disruption of day-to-day life and supply chains exacerbated by the energy crunch should remind governments of the need for a sensible long-term strategy. Goals and regular key performance indicators are important, and fossil fuel producers must be held to account, but arguably the short-term bashing has been counterproductive.