Bargain shares: operationally geared for a strong profit recovery

Material improvement in activity levels during the fourth quarter

Pre-tax profit forecast to increase 60 per cent to £3.2m in 2021/22 financial year

Dividend per share of 1.5p for 2021 forecast to rise 16 per cent to 1.75p in 2022

Consultancy group Driver (DRV:55p) has announced a material improvement in activity levels during the fourth quarter to 30 September 2021 and a positive start in the 2021/22 financial year. The group provides clients in the construction and engineering sectors with specialist commercial management, planning, project management, and dispute resolution services.

Driver’s operations in Europe and Americas have continued to perform strongly, reaping the upside of new offices (Spain and US), higher headcount, restructuring, and expert witness work undertaken by its high-margin Diales subsidiary. Analysts at Equity Development estimate revenue from these territories increased 14 per cent to £35.4m in the 12 months to 30 September 2021, accounting for 71 per cent of group revenue. The research house also predicts 12 per cent top-line growth from Europe and Americas in the 2021/22 financial year.