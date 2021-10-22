/
Can we supplement our retirement income by £23,000 a year?

These investors want to supplement their pensions income and mitigate tax
October 22, 2021
By Chris Dillow and Kay Ingram

These investors' assets should easily be able to generate £23,000 a year

They should seek professional advice on managing a pensions lifetime allowance breach

They could mitigate IHT by drawing on their Isas before their Sipp

Reader Portfolio
Mahesh and his wife 60 and 59
Description

Sipp, Isas, trading accounts and discretionary trusts invested in funds and shares, investment bond, VCT, cash, commercial and residential property. 

Objectives

Maintain spending power and travel more in retirement, £48,000 a year retirement income, supplement pensions income, manage pensions lifetime allowance, reduce IHT liability, invest more in ESG funds.

Portfolio type
Investing for goals

Mahesh is 60 and his wife is 59. He is a self-employed consultant and earns £90,000 a year and his wife is an NHS administrator. Their two children have recently started work.

