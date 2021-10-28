European Logistics' valuation should be richer

Is there such a thing as a safe bet in commercial real estate? If the multiple of share price to book value is any guide, then you’d have to say the market thinks so. Right now, shares in around 20 real estate investment trusts (Reits) trade at a premium to their latest net asset value (NAV). Within this cohort, the industrial and logistics sub-sector stands out, as investors have bid up the shares of a property niche in which growth prospects for rental income are viewed as almost guaranteed

Tip style Income Risk rating Low Timescale Long Term Bull points Oversubscribed recent fund raising

Focus on mid-sized distribution warehouses

Euro e-commerce has further to grow

Slight premium to book value

Investment manager network Bear points Rental yields being compressed

Cash drag in the coming months

There are a couple of good reasons for this bullishness. The first will be well known to anyone who has found their shopping habits change over the past two decades: the unstoppable rise of e-commerce. Same-day orders and last-mile delivery have all juiced demand for warehouses, fulfilment centres and dark stores. A cluster of listed specialist landlords, led by FTSE 100 constituent Segro (SGRO) and including Tritax Big Box (BBOX), Urban Logistics (SHED) and Warehouse Reit (WHR), has seen this focus vindicated. Over the past three years, shares in each of these have delivered at least 19 per cent annually on a total return basis (where dividends are reinvested). For Segro, this rises to 31 per cent.