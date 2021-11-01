Bargain shares: On the property beat

In chapter seven of The Intelligent Investor, the seminal 1949 work of Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing explains: "If we assume that it is the habit of the market to overvalue common stocks which have been showing excellent growth or are glamorous for some other reason, it is logical to expect that it will undervalue – relatively, at least – companies that are out of favour because of unsatisfactory developments of a temporary nature. This may be set down as a fundamental law of the stock market, and it suggests an investment approach that should be both conservative and promising."

Mr Graham's theory was that a strong balance sheet will usually see a company through any short-term difficulties and provide a "margin for safety". Following this specific stock-picking technique has served me well over the years, hence why my annual Bargain Shares Portfolio has produced a 21.8 per cent average return in its first 12-month holding period, or 18 percentage points more than a FTSE All-Share index tracker fund. The high returns also highlight why the valuations of many companies that have fallen out of favour have a habit of reverting back to the mean.

Land Securities launches bid for U+I