Can our investments make a return of 9% a year?

- Richard wants to grow his own and his wife's investments to a value of £2m in 10 years' time
- His desire for a 9 per cent annual return is unrealistic
- Their investments are very focused on funds which invest via a growth style so he should add some value funds
Reader Portfolio
Richard 47
Description
Isas, Sipps and general investment accounts invested in funds, pensions, cash, residential property.
Objectives
Retire and grow investments to value of £2m in 10 years, 9% a year investment return, draw 4%-5% a year from investments in retirement.
Portfolio type
Investing for growth
Richard is age 47 and earns £205,000 a year. This includes his employer’s contribution to his pension, which he takes as cash due to problems with the pensions annual and lifetime allowances. His wife does not have any income.