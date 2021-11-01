Can our investments make a return of 9% a year?

Richard wants to grow his own and his wife's investments to a value of £2m in 10 years' time

His desire for a 9 per cent annual return is unrealistic

Their investments are very focused on funds which invest via a growth style so he should add some value funds

Reader Portfolio Richard 47 Description Isas, Sipps and general investment accounts invested in funds, pensions, cash, residential property. Objectives Retire and grow investments to value of £2m in 10 years, 9% a year investment return, draw 4%-5% a year from investments in retirement. Portfolio type Investing for growth

Richard is age 47 and earns £205,000 a year. This includes his employer’s contribution to his pension, which he takes as cash due to problems with the pensions annual and lifetime allowances. His wife does not have any income.