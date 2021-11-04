/
CentralNic offers both growth and value

It is a domain name registrar but the real value of the business lies in the growing marketing segment
November 4, 2021

Having a website is central to any successful business and to have a website one needs to acquire a domain name. This is where CentralNic (CNIC) steps in. In the age of ecommerce, it is the digital equivalent of a property company but instead of acquiring buildings and leasing them to bricks-and-mortar retailers, it acquires domains.

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Fast growth
  • Almost all revenue is recurring
  • Strong cash generation
  • Growing market
Bear points
  • Short track record of organic growth
  • Acquisition integration risks

Domains are a key infrastructure component of the internet and the market is currently estimated to be growing at about 3 per cent a year. Currently more than 45m domain names use at least one of CentralNic’s platforms. That’s around 12 per cent of the market.

