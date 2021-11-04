CentralNic offers both growth and value

Having a website is central to any successful business and to have a website one needs to acquire a domain name. This is where CentralNic (CNIC) steps in. In the age of ecommerce, it is the digital equivalent of a property company but instead of acquiring buildings and leasing them to bricks-and-mortar retailers, it acquires domains.
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Fast growth
- Almost all revenue is recurring
- Strong cash generation
- Growing market
Bear points
- Short track record of organic growth
- Acquisition integration risks
Domains are a key infrastructure component of the internet and the market is currently estimated to be growing at about 3 per cent a year. Currently more than 45m domain names use at least one of CentralNic’s platforms. That’s around 12 per cent of the market.