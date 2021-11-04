CentralNic offers both growth and value

Having a website is central to any successful business and to have a website one needs to acquire a domain name. This is where CentralNic (CNIC) steps in. In the age of ecommerce, it is the digital equivalent of a property company but instead of acquiring buildings and leasing them to bricks-and-mortar retailers, it acquires domains.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Fast growth

Almost all revenue is recurring

Strong cash generation

Growing market Bear points Short track record of organic growth

Acquisition integration risks

Domains are a key infrastructure component of the internet and the market is currently estimated to be growing at about 3 per cent a year. Currently more than 45m domain names use at least one of CentralNic’s platforms. That’s around 12 per cent of the market.