Fidelity Emerging Markets: a new lease of life?

Fidelity Emerging Markets trust has had a tough start to life but positive change could be afoot

The prospect of good news doesn't appear to be priced in

IC TIP: Buy at 859p Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Run by experienced team with a distinctive approach

Wider than normal discount

Strong performance track record Bear points Investors may be taking on higher risks and volatility

China watchers have had plenty to digest since Ant Financial’s initial public offering (IPO) plans were dramatically pulled just over a year ago. An escalating regulatory blitz has hit big Chinese tech stocks hard in recent months, with the new environment leaving many global investors nonplussed. Even the team that runs Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT), known for its enthusiasm for Chinese mainstays such as Tencent (HK:700), recently noted that it would “continue to assess” the long-term implications of the new regulatory approach.