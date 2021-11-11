High yielding repeat buying opportunity

Third-quarter trading volumes across Aim rise 6 per cent

Fourth-quarter dividend per share raised 12 per cent to 3.5p to lift the 2021 payout to 13.5p excluding 8.5p special dividend in August

Jarvis Securities (JIM:285p), a financial services outsourcer and retail client stockbroker, looks primed to deliver a strong second-half operational performance and one that supports a share price rally back to this summer’s highs (369p).

Analysts at house broker WH Ireland pushed through 15 per cent earnings upgrades at the time of July’s half-year results after the company reported 28 per cent higher pre-tax profit of £4.6m on revenue up a fifth to £8.1m. This means that Jarvis only needs to report second-half pre-tax profit of £3.9m, up from £3.3m in the second half of 2020, to hit the broker’s full-year pre-tax profit estimate of £8.5m. It could easily do better.