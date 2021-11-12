/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

Will I be able to buy a half million pound house in six years?

This investor wants to spend £500,000 on a first home in about six years
Will I be able to buy a half million pound house in six years?
November 12, 2021
By Chris Dillow and
  • Marc wants to spend about £500,000 on a home in six years and save for the future
  • He is unlikely to grow his investments to that value in six years
  • He could consider reducing his allocation to cash but should be wary of very esoteric assets
Reader Portfolio
Marc 26
Description

Pension and Isas invested in funds, cash. 

Objectives

Buy a home worth £500,000 in five to six years, minimise size of mortgage, invest for longer term, beat inflation, diversify away from UK equities, add ESG investments.

Portfolio type
Investing for goals

Marc is age 26 and earns £55,000 a year as an accountant. He lives with his partner who owns a house worth about £130,000 with a mortgage of £78,000.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data