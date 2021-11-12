Will I be able to buy a half million pound house in six years?

- Marc wants to spend about £500,000 on a home in six years and save for the future
- He is unlikely to grow his investments to that value in six years
- He could consider reducing his allocation to cash but should be wary of very esoteric assets
Reader Portfolio
Marc 26
Description
Pension and Isas invested in funds, cash.
Objectives
Buy a home worth £500,000 in five to six years, minimise size of mortgage, invest for longer term, beat inflation, diversify away from UK equities, add ESG investments.
Portfolio type
Investing for goals
Marc is age 26 and earns £55,000 a year as an accountant. He lives with his partner who owns a house worth about £130,000 with a mortgage of £78,000.