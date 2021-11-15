Climate change and 5G winner

COP26 has again highlighted the damage carbon emissions are having on the planet and the urgent need for all countries to adopt friendlier environmental solutions.

For example, global warming is accentuating the need to source more accurate and cost-effective irrigation systems which reduce water and power usage, a factor that is underpinning strong demand for wireless water management systems. Israeli-based technology group MTI Wireless Edge (MWE:76p) offers one way of playing this theme as the group’s systems are proving incredibly popular in French vineyards (140,000 controllers installed in less than two years), and in major cities, particularly across Australia, China and Canada.

Chief executive Moni Borovitz highlights ongoing growth in recurring revenue from an activity which accounted for more than 40 per cent of group turnover and operating profit in the first nine months of this year. True, divisional margin dipped slightly mainly due to higher shipping costs and unfavourable currency fluctuations, but the hit to margin is now reversing.