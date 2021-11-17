Achieving good 'green' returns

COP26 has again reminded investors that climate change is a key element of the investment landscape. Predictions of environmental, societal and economic harm if global warming is not limited to acceptable levels highlight the consequences of getting this wrong. Yet, despite their protestations, swathes of the asset management industry appear slow in responding and have had little or no effect in reducing the growth in our carbon footprint in recent decades. Actions do not match some fine words.

Furthermore, the related environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes serve only to confuse if not worse, at least in part because there are no standard definitions. Being opaque, they offer little genuine choice to investors. This is one reason our website focuses on the more transparent and clearly defined remit of climate change – the Green portfolio having also outperformed the FTSE All-Share since inception.