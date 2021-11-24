Bargain shares: Priced for a profitable outcome

First half pre-tax profit more than trebles to £6.67m

One new fund established, Fprop Fulcrum Property

UK Pension Property Portfolio fund extended to 2027

In talks to acquire further 32 per cent share of prime Warsaw office building

Aim-traded UK and eastern European property fund manager and investor First Property (FPO: 34p) has reported a 14 per cent rise in net asset value per share to 48.88p in the latest six month trading period. The key driver was a material debt reduction following restructuring of a finance lease on the group’s 13,500 square metre office property in Gydnia, Poland.

First Property previously had a short non-recourse €25m finance lease on the overrented property which expired in February, so had a strong hand to play with the lending bank, ING, when the tenant vacated. As part of the restructuring, the group paid ING €4m in cash and the finance lease liability was replaced by a €12m interest bearing loan (expiring in June 2024), hence a €9m debt reduction which led to a £7.8m profit being booked.