Should you add a dram of whisky to your investment portfolio?

Diageo and other alcohol giants think the future is bright for the whisky market

Investors who want to profit from the rising demand can also invest directly in the spirit

It’s been called Disneyland for whisky lovers. At the end of Princes Street, Edinburgh’s central thoroughfare, is the new home of Johnnie Walker, the world’s most famous brand of Scotch whisky. Inside an eight-storey building – formerly home to a House of Fraser department store – visitors are taken on a “full-sensory adventure” through the history of the 200-year-old company now owned by drinks giant Diageo (DGE).

Complete with a cocktail bar and cask cellar, and opening as part of Diageo’s £185m investment in “Scotch tourism”, the attraction is a towering sign that the FTSE 100 company thinks there is a highly profitable opportunity in whisky.