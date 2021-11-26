How do I generate £60,000 a year from my Sipp?

This reader wants to generate 5 per cent a year from his Sipp, and pass on what he can later on

He believes his attitude to risk has evolved from high to medium risk

Reader Portfolio Paul Holliss 61 Description Pensions, Isas and property Objectives Generate income in retirement, contribute to Isas for any future grandchildren, pass on wealth Portfolio type Investing for income

Back in 2017, Paul Holliss submitted his portfolio details to Investors’ Chronicle (IC 17/11/2017) with a view to selling his business, retiring and travelling in three or four years’ time. Since then, his circumstances have moved on considerably, with him opting out of a final-salary scheme for a £1m cash equivalent transfer value.