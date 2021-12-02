Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust: earning its crust

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has shown its resilience

A premium rating is well deserved

Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Picking up gems in an unglamorous region

Strong and disciplined process, focused on "quality growth"

Resilient amid style rotations of the past year Bear points Success is already priced in, as per a recent share price premium

From seemingly endless political drama to the old-fashioned nature of its key industries, the European equity market has done little to electrify the investment space over the past decade. Yet the region has quietly had moments of brilliance. Notwithstanding its lack of the glamour, the FTSE Europe ex UK index has far outpaced all other major regional equity indices bar the S&P 500 over the past five years. Perhaps, more importantly, Europe seems to offer a good hunting ground for dedicated stockpickers in both good times and bad, with a handful of active managers generating strong returns over the years.