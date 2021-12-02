Renalytix ready to profit from data-driven kidney diagnostics

Renalytix (RENX) produces a kidney diagnostic product called KidneyIntelX. It uses a machine learning algorithm that checks blood markers and compares them against patient medical histories to provide a kidney health risk score. There are currently no other products on the market than can do this and peer-reviewed clinical studies found that KidneyIntelX is 72 per cent more effective than the current standard of care in identifying early-stage patients at high risk for kidney disease progression and kidney failure.
Speculative
High
Long Term
- Large addressable market
- Little competition
- First-mover advantage
- Yet to make any revenue
- Covid-19 could delay its roll-out