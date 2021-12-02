/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

Renalytix ready to profit from data-driven kidney diagnostics

Its machine learning algorithm identifies patients that are at risk of developing chronic kidney diseases
Renalytix ready to profit from data-driven kidney diagnostics
December 2, 2021

Renalytix (RENX) produces a kidney diagnostic product called KidneyIntelX. It uses a machine learning algorithm that checks blood markers and compares them against patient medical histories to provide a kidney health risk score. There are currently no other products on the market than can do this and peer-reviewed clinical studies found that KidneyIntelX is 72 per cent more effective than the current standard of care in identifying early-stage patients at high risk for kidney disease progression and kidney failure.

Tip style
Speculative
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Large addressable market
  • Little competition
  • First-mover advantage
Bear points
  • Yet to make any revenue
  • Covid-19 could delay its roll-out

 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data