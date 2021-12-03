How can we retire in 10 years on £50,000 a year?

These investors want to retire in 10 years on an income of £40,000-£50,000 a year

Investment returns are unlikely to be as strong as the past few years so they should factor this in

They aim to hold funds which offer different exposures to their direct share holdings

Reader Portfolio Richard and his wife 47 and 52 Description Pensions and Isas invested in direct share holdings and funds, cash, residential property. Objectives Reduce work commitments in 5 years, partially retire in 10 years and have income of £40,000-£50,000 from investment income and freelance work, 10% a year growth with Sipp, grow overall portfolio. Portfolio type Investing for goals

Richard is age 47 and his wife is 52. He earns £130,000 per year, and also typically gets bonuses of between £30,000 and £50,000, after tax. His wife earns £50,000 a year. They have three teenage children who are likely to spend another five to seven years in full-time education.