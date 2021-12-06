/
10 Hot Blue Chips

For all the market angst of recent weeks, my Blue Chip Momentum screen has glided through 2021 with some grace
December 6, 2021
  • Momentum hates trends chopping and changing.
  • But my classic blue-chip momentum screen hasn't minded the many changes of sentiment in 2021.
  • 10 new longs and shorts as investors prepare for the dawning of a new year.

When markets  gyrate, momentum strategies can often be thrown off course. That’s because at such times momentum investors (buying stocks that have been performing well) can find themselves attached to a trend that has reached its zenith and plummeting with it back to earth as sentiment abruptly turns. 

We could be at a moment of changing sentiment now. Markets have recently lurched lower with many hot stocks taking a cold bath. 

