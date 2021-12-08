Is this e-commerce play set for a break out?

We’ve almost made it to the end of 2021. It got off to a screaming start but around summer the small-caps market seemed to be completely risk averse. In a good market, stocks announce good news and print higher. But in this market, stocks can do everything right and sell off. Take Sosandar (SOS), for example, excellent results, no supply chain issues, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) profitability (granted Ebitda is not the best measure of profit), and the stock slumps. This has been a common theme over the last few weeks, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens as we head into earnings season in January.

Lots of stocks are well off their highs yet the indices are holding up relatively well. This is due to some stocks having a higher weighting and so the indices are not a true measure of the market.

What the indices do isn’t of much concern to me. What matters is how my trades are performing. Often, I’ll be searching for stocks that are moving either up or down. This means I’m mainly in high-beta names, or stocks that move more than the market. I have to be as a trader because otherwise a flat stock means no money. For example, a stock I’m building a position in still rose 40 per cent last week (it has since pulled back). I’ve been in that stock for nearly six months and the entire position has been flat. If I have too many positions like that, my bills don’t get paid. But there’s also the opposite end of the argument. I wouldn’t have been able to buy the stock that I have if I’d tried to buy on the day. It typically trades a handful of times a day, if at all.