Accsys finally ready to blossom?

It’s doubtful that the childhood game of conkers will often be used in these pages to explain the investment case for a company. Yet the practice of soaking horse chestnuts in vinegar and then baking them hard is, in a very crude fashion, a way of explaining what Accsys Technologies (AXS) does.
IC TIP: Buy at 168p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Strong demand drives production growth
- Five-fold capacity increase underway with investment in new plants
- Partnerships with Eastman and Petronas pursuing new ventures in US and Malaysia
Bear points
- Hull plant delay proves execution risks loom
- Is growth already priced in?
Of course, the London-based company’s technique is much more scientific, involving a process originally developed within BPthat is now protected by almost 400 patents.