Accsys finally ready to blossom?

The company could finally be ready to profit from its water-resistant wood products
December 9, 2021

It’s doubtful that the childhood game of conkers will often be used in these pages to explain the investment case for a company. Yet the practice of soaking horse chestnuts in vinegar and then baking them hard is, in a very crude fashion, a way of explaining what Accsys Technologies (AXS) does.

IC TIP: Buy at 168p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Strong demand drives production growth
  • Five-fold capacity increase underway with investment in new plants
  • Partnerships with Eastman and Petronas pursuing new ventures in US and Malaysia
Bear points
  • Hull plant delay proves execution risks loom
  • Is growth already priced in? 

Of course, the London-based company’s technique is much more scientific, involving a process originally developed within BPthat is now protected by almost 400 patents. 

