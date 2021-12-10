How should I reduce my IHT liability and cut my number of investments?

- Bill wants to reduce his IHT liability and cut the number of investments he holds
- It could be worth writing off some loans he has made to his children
- Ensuring he doesn't have more than one fund which covers the same area could help to cut his number of holdings
Reader Portfolio
Bill 69
Description
Sipp and Isas invested in shares and funds, cash, residential property.
Objectives
Reduce IHT liability, mitigate pensions lifetime allowance breach, reduce number of investment holdings, invest in green assets.
Portfolio type
Managing tax
Bill is age 69 and retired. He receives the full state pension, and although his investments generate an income of about £50,000 a year he only takes about half of this. He has made interest free loans to his children of £660,000 in total to help them buy properties. They repay capital each month of approximately £2,200. He also funds and manages Isas on behalf of his children.