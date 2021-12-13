Stock Screen Review 2021: the final curtain!

Goodbye, it's been fun!

My digital soul lives on in the IC metaverse (a rusty old laptop).

The screens are coming of age with several 10-year track records.

This article marks the final curtain for my stock-screen reviews. But it is not the end of the stock-screen reviews. That’s to say, next year I’ll be leaving the Investors’ Chronicle but my screens will doggedly stay around.

The world's greatest entrepreneurs have long looked to technology to secure their legacy and immortality. Their cunning ruses to outstay their welcomes range from cryogenic freezing to dreams of uploading a digital copy of the soul to the metaverse. I’ve taken a cue from these vainglorious pursuits. Long ago I embedded the essence of Algy Hall into a suitably-robust technological platform. Perhaps it is fair to say the platform in question is one more within the reach of a person of a slightly more diminutive standing (ahem!) to the Elons and Bezoses of this world.