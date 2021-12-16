Renewi on a green wave

- Troubled history outweighed by growth opportunity
- Dividends to restart
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
Major player in advanced recycling markets
Existing scale and sizeable market share
Growth programme set to increase margins
Bear points
High debt
Very high goodwill valuation
The green recycling logo is now a fashion symbol – teenagers have flocked to buy pricey t-shirts and beanies made by cult London label Palace with the green arrow triangle that turned 50 last year. Investors would probably have made a better return on Palace t-shirts in recent years than by backing Benelux recycling giant Renewi (RWI). That’s despite the importance of the ‘circular economy’, where recycling cuts demand for ‘virgin’ materials and therefore waste and emissions.