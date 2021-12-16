Renewi on a green wave

Troubled history outweighed by growth opportunity

Dividends to restart

Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Major player in advanced recycling markets Existing scale and sizeable market share Growth programme set to increase margins Bear points High debt Very high goodwill valuation

The green recycling logo is now a fashion symbol – teenagers have flocked to buy pricey t-shirts and beanies made by cult London label Palace with the green arrow triangle that turned 50 last year. Investors would probably have made a better return on Palace t-shirts in recent years than by backing Benelux recycling giant Renewi (RWI). That’s despite the importance of the ‘circular economy’, where recycling cuts demand for ‘virgin’ materials and therefore waste and emissions.