The economy in 2022

“There are two kinds of forecasters: those who don’t know, and those who don’t know they don’t know.” You might think that the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus reinforces the truth of JK Galbraith’s quip: what happens to the economy next year will depend in large part on the course of the pandemic, and nobody can predict what this will be.

In fact, though, Galbraith’s remark is true pandemic or no, because economic forecasts have often been wrong. Since 1997, the average error in UK economists’ forecasts made in December for real GDP growth the following year, as surveyed by the Treasury, has been 1.2 percentage points. (This ignores the direction of the error; on average, growth has been 0.2 percentage points lower than expected.) If we ignore 2020, when GDP fell 10.8 per cent after economists had forecast 1.1 per cent growth, the average error has been 0.8 percentage points.