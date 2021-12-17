Private Investor's Diary: Heading into choppier waters

Performance

Since March last year, November was my worst month and the eighth worst in 119 months for the JIC Portfolio. The JIC Portfolio was down 5.4 per cent vs -2.2 per cent for the FTSE All-Share. That leaves it up 6.3 per cent this year, some 6.7 per cent behind the All-Share. Since its inception in January 2012, the JIC Portfolio is up 335 per cent (16 per cent annualised) compared with +101.3 per cent (7.3 per cent annualised) for the All-Share.

A 19.9 per cent drop in Sylvania Platinum (SLP) due to the rhodium price fall impacted performance. De la Rue (DLAR) was off 15.4 per cent despite encouraging half-year results. Venture Life (VLG) was off 14.3 per cent, and that was before the profit warning bombshell on 1st December. Calnex (CLX) gave up 13.5 per cent following decent half-year results. Two of my 2021 successes succumbed to profit-taking. K3 Capital (K3C) was off 13.4 per cent and SigmaRoc (SRC), 10.5 per cent. The best performers were SDI Group (SDI) 9.5 per cent, Renew Holdings (RNWH) 5.2 per cent and CentralNic (CNIC) 5.2 per cent.