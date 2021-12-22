How can we pass assets to our children tax-efficiently?

These investors want to make gifts to their family and charities, and mitigate IHT

They should first work out what they can afford to give away without detriment to their financial security

They should also consider reducing their number of holdings

Reader Portfolio Philip and his wife 70 Description Isa, Sipp and general investment account invested in funds, cash, residential property Objectives Cover possible care costs, spend more on travel, fund junior Isas and cover education costs for grandchildren, mitigate IHT liability, make gifts to family and charities Portfolio type Inheritance planning

Philip and his wife are age 70. They receive an income of £70,000 a year, £50,000 of which is from former workplace pensions with the rest from state pensions and rental income. They have children and four grandchildren. Their home is worth about £500,000 and they have a buy-to-let property worth about £300,000, both of which are mortgage-free.