How can we pass assets to our children tax-efficiently?

These investors want to make gifts to their family and reduce their IHT liability
December 22, 2021
By Chris Dillow , Harry Finster and
  • They should first work out what they can afford to give away without detriment to their financial security
  • They should also consider reducing their number of holdings
Reader Portfolio
Philip and his wife 70
Description

Isa, Sipp and general investment account invested in funds, cash, residential property

Objectives

Cover possible care costs, spend more on travel, fund junior Isas and cover education costs for grandchildren, mitigate IHT liability, make gifts to family and charities

Portfolio type
Inheritance planning

Philip and his wife are age 70. They receive an income of £70,000 a year, £50,000 of which is from former workplace pensions with the rest from state pensions and rental income. They have children and four grandchildren. Their home is worth about £500,000 and they have a buy-to-let property worth about £300,000, both of which are mortgage-free.

