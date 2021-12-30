Ideas of the Week Review 2021

Rising interest rates are meant to be good for value investors…

…but the evidence is scant

Could higher rates kill the remaining support for traditional value investing?

There is another way.

Loads of new idea-generating data.

Reviewing the buy and sell recommendations from the Investors’ Chronicle over the course of a year is awkward. And no, I’m not talking about the awkwardness of the inevitable howlers. Well there is that too, and we’ll talk about the blush-worthy moments from 2021 in hushed tones a bit later. But the 'awkward' I’m referring to here is the contortions required to try to put a single, coherent performance number on all those different recommendations.

One of the biggest complications of summing up the year is that when a magazine makes recommendations every week there are a lot of different time periods over which to assess all those buy and sell calls. In the case of this review there are 48 periods. The reason it is not 52 – ie the number of weeks in a year – is that our Ideas of the Year will get separate scrutiny in next week’s issue; and we also have a two-weeks-in-one bumper issue over Christmas and the two ideas in this issue are too young to be assessed.