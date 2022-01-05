An unloved energy opportunity

Happy New Year – and all the best for 2022! I took some time over Christmas to review my trades. I’ve found that my best type of trade is small-cap turnarounds. This is because the small-cap market is inefficient. Private investors make up a lot of the share dealing on the smaller stocks and so it is private investors that set the price – not institutions. Quite why many companies don’t care about private investors is beyond me. Many small-cap stocks require injections of capital at various points in their stories. Raises that are always anchored to the current price. Capital that keeps the company going and pays the directors’ salaries.

But the fact that these stocks are mainly dealt in by people who are not professionals opens up an opportunity. There are certainly many private investors who outperform the so-called “smart money” – but going by the spread bet companies the majority are losers.

Inefficient pricing means any fundamental changes can be slow to be taken up by the market. My best trades have been stocks where the fundamentals have changed for the better, the price action has been trending sideways or starting to trend upwards, and the market reaction has taken some time.