Benchmark Portfolios: When good strategies fail

After years' of outperformance, defensive and momentum stocks underperformed last year.

Defensive stocks should resume their good performance because they are risky for some investors.

2021 was a year in which once-good stockpicking strategies turned bad. One of these was momentum investing. Having outperformed the FTSE 350 by 94 percentage points in the previous five years, my no-thought momentum portfolio (which comprises the 20 best-performing shares in the previous five years) underperformed by 14.5 percentage points last year. What’s more, the longstanding tendency for past winners to outperform past losers went into reverse: my negative momentum portfolio actually beat the market last year.