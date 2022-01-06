/
chris dillow's benchmark portfolio

Benchmark Portfolios: When good strategies fail

Defensive and momentum stocks did badly in 2021, which poses the question: has their long-term outperformance disappeared for good?
January 6, 2022
  • After years' of outperformance, defensive and momentum stocks underperformed last year.
  • Defensive stocks should resume their good performance because they are risky for some investors. 

2021 was a year in which once-good stockpicking strategies turned bad. One of these was momentum investing. Having outperformed the FTSE 350 by 94 percentage points in the previous five years, my no-thought momentum portfolio (which comprises the 20 best-performing shares in the previous five years) underperformed by 14.5 percentage points last year. What’s more, the longstanding tendency for past winners to outperform past losers went into reverse: my negative momentum portfolio actually beat the market last year.

 

