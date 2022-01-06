/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas

Experian passes the credit test

Experian proves that quality can be bought more cheaply in the UK
Experian passes the credit test
January 6, 2022

The business of checking people’s credit histories has become a ubiquitous part of modern life. Anyone who has inadvertently missed a credit card payment or put the cheque for the gas bill late in the post – admittedly this is going back a bit – can testify to the impact that such minor lapses can have on a credit rating.

3513p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Low
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • ecommerce has given Experian a boost
  • Large presence in new markets
  • High operational gearing
  • Attractive peer valuation
Bear points
  • Regular legal and regulatory issues

What's more, while some countries, Denmark is a notable example, have no history of credit checks, they are an increasingly important part of life in the UK and the US. Credit checks for loan applications are considered routine, as well as for securing a rental contract, but some professions must also check the creditworthiness of potential employees, particularly firms such as solicitors who enter a limited liability corporate structure and are technically self-employed. So, where a need exists, the market will provide and credit checking company Experian (EXPN) has experienced phenomenal growth on the back of a broadening system of background checks.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data