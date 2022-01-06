Experian passes the credit test

The business of checking people’s credit histories has become a ubiquitous part of modern life. Anyone who has inadvertently missed a credit card payment or put the cheque for the gas bill late in the post – admittedly this is going back a bit – can testify to the impact that such minor lapses can have on a credit rating.

3513p Tip style Growth Risk rating Low Timescale Long Term Bull points ecommerce has given Experian a boost

Large presence in new markets

High operational gearing

Attractive peer valuation Bear points Regular legal and regulatory issues

What's more, while some countries, Denmark is a notable example, have no history of credit checks, they are an increasingly important part of life in the UK and the US. Credit checks for loan applications are considered routine, as well as for securing a rental contract, but some professions must also check the creditworthiness of potential employees, particularly firms such as solicitors who enter a limited liability corporate structure and are technically self-employed. So, where a need exists, the market will provide and credit checking company Experian (EXPN) has experienced phenomenal growth on the back of a broadening system of background checks.