Ideas of the Year Review 2021

Okay, our Ideas underperformed – sob!

But our quality and growth-focused portfolios did well

2021 was a rather treacherous year

The format for our annual Ideas of the Year last year, including five portfolios of 10 shares, makes for more interesting analysis. In particular, it illustrates just how hard it is to play trends over a 12-month period.

The two portfolios that have done badly, our Covid Survivors and Small-cap Stars were the early winners last year. In particular, the Covid Survivors were 12 per cent ahead of the index in March. This had looked like the hot trend as the year began but it was to prove to have only about three months of gas left in the tank.