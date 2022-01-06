Making waves

Aim-traded SRT Marine Systems (SRT:47p), a global leader in AIS, an advanced identification communications technology used to track and monitor maritime vessels, has been awarded the first of four systems projects in its near-term validated sales pipeline (all in South East Asia and Middle East), which combined are worth £71m over a two-year delivery period.

The contract from a national coastguard is worth £40m over two years for the installation of a national scale marine domain awareness (MDA) system that will track, monitor and manage all maritime activity in their territorial waters in real time from multiple command centres across the country. The system incorporates a range of sophisticated functionalities such as vessel information and identification, and AI analytics that automatically detect, alert and categorise suspicious and illegal activities.

The other three contracts (worth £31m in total) are all expected to close before the 31 March financial year-end. SRT’s chairman, Kevin Finn, also notes that three other contracts worth £54m (two in the Middle East and one in Asia) have “unexpectedly progressed and could materialise during the current financial year”. These potential contracts form part of SRT’s validated systems contract opportunity pipeline which has an aggregate value of £550m.