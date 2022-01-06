/
YouGov, you grow

YouGov's shares aren't cheap, but with strong growth prospects and an impressive track record investors shouldn't be put off
January 6, 2022

Do you prefer to eat chocolate at room temperature or straight from the fridge? This tasty query is the type of survey question to which YouGov’s (YOU) 17m registered members provide answers – and which the group’s commercial clients use for market insights. The research and data analytics group has grown significantly since its founding in 2000, and with recent acquisitions and solid fundamentals looks set to flourish further.  

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Strategic acquisitions 
  • Impressive margins
  • Business model working well during the pandemic
Bear points
  • Challenging targets
  • Strong US competitors

YouGov is perhaps best-known in the UK for its political polling output. It is a well-respected go-to provider in this area. Its polls are often notable outliers – for example, its data correctly suggested that Theresa May would lose her majority at the 2017 general election while other pollsters predicted a clear victory.

