Bargain Shares: Hitting pay dirt

Anchois-2 well encounters high-quality gas reservoirs with net gas pay of more than 100m

Analysts double risked-net asset value (NAV) and price target to 54p

Similar material exploration targets with an estimated 2.45 tcf of potential resources not included in valuation

Aim-traded African-focused transitional energy group Chariot ( CHAR:10.75p) has announced drilling results which “materially exceed the directors’ expectations” at its flagship Anchois Gas development, offshore Morocco.

The Anchois-2 well has encountered multiple high-quality gas reservoirs with a calculated net gas pay totalling more than 100m, or almost double the level in the original Anchois-1 discovery well. Net gas pay is a key parameter in reservoir evaluation as it identifies penetrated geological sections that have sufficient reservoir quality and interstitial hydrocarbon volume to produce commercial quantities of hydrocarbon.