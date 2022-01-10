/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Bargain Shares: Hitting pay dirt

Drilling results from an African-focused energy group materially exceeded expectations and support the commercial development of its Moroccan offshore licences
Bargain Shares: Hitting pay dirt
January 10, 2022
  • Anchois-2 well encounters high-quality gas reservoirs with net gas pay of more than 100m
  • Analysts double risked-net asset value (NAV) and price target to 54p
  • Similar material exploration targets with an estimated 2.45 tcf of potential resources not included in valuation

Aim-traded African-focused transitional energy group Chariot ( CHAR:10.75p) has announced drilling results which “materially exceed the directors’ expectations” at its flagship Anchois Gas development, offshore Morocco.

The Anchois-2 well has encountered multiple high-quality gas reservoirs with a calculated net gas pay totalling more than 100m, or almost double the level in the original Anchois-1 discovery well. Net gas pay is a key parameter in reservoir evaluation as it identifies penetrated geological sections that have sufficient reservoir quality and interstitial hydrocarbon volume to produce commercial quantities of hydrocarbon.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data