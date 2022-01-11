Six great stocks for 2022

Risks came home to roost for the Great Expectation screen over the last 12 months

Still, 10-year performance looks very impressive at 389 per cent versus 115 per cent from the FTSE 350

Six new Great Expectation stocks for 2022

The Great Expectations screen has been a real rip-roarer over the last decade. Since I started to run it in late 2011 it has produced a 389 per cent total return compared with 115 per cent from the FTSE 350, which is the index the screen selects stocks from.

But it’s been a high-octane ride that’s come with spills as well as thrills. It’s high rewards are built on a ravenous appetite for risk. Risk came home to roost last year.