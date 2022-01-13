Profit from the energy bill shock with Serica

Putting on a Martin Lewis-esque Money-Saving-Expert hat, it’s clear UK residents need to find a way to hedge against hefty energy price increases. The Resolution Foundation think tank forecasts each household will have to cover £1,000 or more as a result of higher energy costs and National Insurance contributions in 2022.

Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Earnings boosted by gas prices

100 per cent of cash flow from keyfields now going to Serica

New fields just come on stream

Net cash position Bear points Fast-rising gas prices

Unpopular industry

For investors, options include the traditional indirect hedges against inflation, such as gold and copper, or even the non-traditional and untested ones like of cryptocurrency or non-fungible tokens (NFTs). But these unconventional options involve taking on lots of risk and joining an ecosystem that is divorced from the macroeconomic dynamics.