/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas

Profit from the energy bill shock with Serica

North Sea gas producer's soaring profits could offer some solace as home energy costs spike
Profit from the energy bill shock with Serica
January 13, 2022

Putting on a Martin Lewis-esque Money-Saving-Expert hat, it’s clear UK residents need to find a way to hedge against hefty energy price increases. The Resolution Foundation think tank forecasts each household will have to cover £1,000 or more as a result of higher energy costs and National Insurance contributions in 2022.

Tip style
Value
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Earnings boosted by gas prices
  • 100 per cent of cash flow from keyfields now going to Serica
  • New fields just come on stream
  • Net cash position
Bear points
  • Fast-rising gas prices
  • Unpopular industry

For investors, options include the traditional indirect hedges against inflation, such as gold and copper, or even the non-traditional and untested ones like of cryptocurrency or non-fungible tokens (NFTs). But these unconventional options involve taking on lots of risk and joining an ecosystem that is divorced from the macroeconomic dynamics. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data