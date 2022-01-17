Bargain shares: Priced to clean up

• UK manufacturer of beauty and healthcare products is making some astute acquisitions

• First-half revenue surges a third to £29.2m excluding contribution from acquisitions and Covid-19 related hygiene products

Creightons (CRL:82p), a Peterborough-based manufacturer of beauty and healthcare products, has made excellent progress in offsetting the loss of Covid-19 related hygiene product sales which contributed ‘one-off’ revenue of £11.5m in the same period in 2020.

Excluding the contribution from these hygiene products and acquisitions, first-half revenue surged by £8.4m to £29.2m. Branded sales increased by 47 per cent to £8m, buoyed by a strong performance from the group’s Feather & Down and Balance Active brands; private label sales returned to pre-Covid levels, up from £10.8m to £13.1m, with the reopening of the high street and the addition of a large contract with a key grocer; and contract manufacturing sales soared 76 per cent to £8.08m as major customers responded to higher consumer demand. It’s more profitable business, too, as lower Covid-related costs, reduced airfreighting and stock provisions helped drive up gross margin from 39.3 to 42.7 per cent.